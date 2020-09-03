Facebook to limit some advertising week before election, will still let politicians run ads with lies

Money

In an attempt to combat efforts to undermine the US presidential election in November, Facebook on Thursday took several steps it says will address concerns about election interference on its platform.

But Facebook will continue to allow politicians to run lies in ads through Election Day.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would not accept new political ads in the final week of the 2020 election campaign. The company will remove posts that claim that people will get Covid-19 if they take part in voting, and it will label misinformation about the election and voting. Facebook also said it will direct people to Reuters’ election results if candidates declare victory before final results are tallied.

However, Facebook will continue to allow campaigns to run ads bought before the final week. Those ads can still run through Election Day. And Zuckerberg made no indication that Facebook would change its policy of allowing politicians to lie in targeted ads, meaning political candidates will be able to run false ads on the platform up until election day.

Zuckerberg said campaigns will be able to keep running ads purchased before the final week of the election — even if they contain misinformation — because fact-checkers and journalists will have had ample time to scrutinize them before election day.

“It’s important that campaigns can run get out the vote campaigns, and I generally believe the best antidote to bad speech is more speech,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. “But in the final days of an election there may not be enough time to contest new claims.”