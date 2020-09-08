Apple could reveal the iPhone 12 at event next week

Money

Apple has announced the date of the event where it could reveal the design of the latest iPhone and other new products.

The event, typically held at Apple’s headquarters in early September, will be streamed on its website next Tuesday, September 15. Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June was also held online-only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment.

The company is widely expected to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities — the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless network. Analysts expect the 5G iPhone to generate a “supercycle” of device upgrades, potentially prompting millions of people to buy the new device.

There have been questions, however, about whether supply chain issues caused by the pandemic would delay the release of the new iPhone. Apple has already said new iPhones will be shipped slightly later than usual this year.

“Last year, we started selling iPhones in late September,” Apple CFO Luca Maestri said during the company’s most recent earnings call. “This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”

The company’s September product events also typically include the latest designs for other products, such as the iPad and the Apple Watch. Last year, Apple also revealed details on its Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade services.

This is a developing story and will be updated.