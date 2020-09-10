BP invests in offshore wind to power 2 million American homes

Money

BP is moving into offshore wind power for the first time with a $1.1 billion investment in the United States, as the company pushes into clean energy following a century of oil exploration.

BP said in a statement on Thursday that it will buy a 50% stake in Equinor’s Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects on the east coast of the United States. Together, they have the potential to power more than 2 million American homes.

“This is an important early step in the delivery of our new strategy and pivot to truly becoming an integrated energy company,” BP CEO Bernard Looney said. “Offshore wind is growing at around 20% a year globally and recognized as being a core part of the world’s need to limit emissions.”

BP unveiled a major strategic overhaul last month to deliver on its promise of net zero emissions by 2050. The company plans a 10-fold increase in annual low carbon investments to $5 billion by 2030, when it expects its oil and gas production to have fallen by 40% on 2019 levels.

The deal with Norway’s Equinor is expected to close early next year and could pave the way for further investment into the fast-growing US offshore wind market.

Equinor said the companies will consider future opportunities in the country.

“Our partnership underlines both companies’ strong commitment to accelerate the energy transition and combining our strengths will enable us to grow a profitable offshore wind business together in the US,” CEO Eldar Sætre said in a statement.

The Empire Wind and Beacon Wind developments are located off New York City and the Massachusetts coast respectively.

BP said last month that its plan to pivot away from oil will involve major investments into bioenergy, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage. At the same time, BP will reduce its oil and gas refining portfolio and aims to raise $25 billion by selling assets over the next five years.