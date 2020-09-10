JPMorgan is asking senior sales and trading staff to come back to the office

Money

Executives at America’s largest bank are calling its senior managers back into the office after months of remote work, according to a person familiar with the plans.

JPMorgan Chase conducted calls with senior managers in its sales and trading unit on Wednesday, the person said. Those managers have been asked to return starting September 21, with some exemptions allowed.

Employees will not be asked to come in if they are high-risk, live with someone who is high-risk or have issues coordinating child care or homeschooling, this person said.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and most of the firm’s operating committee have been in the office for most of the summer, the person said.

The decision to call senior managers back was important for training, the person said, especially with a new analyst class joining the company.