McDonald’s new ‘Travis Scott Meal’ is in short supply at some restaurants

Money

The Travis Scott meal has been such a success that McDonald’s is running out.

McDonald’s launched the limited-time meal based on the rapper’s favorite childhood order earlier this month. Scott, a Grammy Award-nominee, is the first celebrity to have his name on McDonald’s menu since Michael Jordan’s “McJordan” nearly 30 years ago.

“Some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal,” McDonald’s USA said in a statement. “We’re working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible.”

The unexpected rush on Travis Scott meals — which include Quarter Pound burgers with cheese, bacon and lettuce, a Sprite, a side of fries and BBQ dipping sauce — has strained the supply of key ingredients like Quarter Pounder beef, bacon, slivered onions and shredded lettuce, McDonald’s noted in a system-wide message on Tuesday evening. In an effort to prevent shortages, the company is controlling the supply allocated to each location.

Demand has been especially high in the Houston — Scott’s birthplace — and Los Angeles areas, a company spokesperson said.

McDonald’s is offering additional guidance to staff on the terms of the promotion, which lasts only until October 4 and becomes an app-only deal on September 22, it noted in the letter. And it wants to make sure that staff members know what it means when customers say things that would only make sense to Scott fans.

“Various Travis Scott Meal marketing materials include the line, ‘Say Cactus Jack sent you’, leading some customers to say, ‘Cactus Jack sent me’ or other social-media-inspired variations including: ‘It’s lit, sickomode,’ ‘The fornite guy burger,’ or ‘You know why I am here” (while playing Travis Scott music),'” reads Tuesday’s letter, which was obtained by CNN.

Cactus Jack is Scott’s record label. “It’s lit” is one of his tag lines, and “Sicko Mode” a name of one of his songs. Scott performed virtually inside Fortnite, the popular online video game.

“To reduce confusion, please make crew aware of these monikers or alternate ordering methods,” the letter notes.