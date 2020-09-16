Sony finally reveals how much the PlayStation 5 will cost

Money

After several teasers and mini-events, Sony has finally revealed how much the PlayStation 5 will cost.

It costs $499, and comes out on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. For other countries, it’s coming out on November 19. That puts it head to head with its rival, the Xbox Series X, which also costs $499.

In a footnote, Sony said that China’s launch date was still “under exploration.”

The Xbox Series X is coming out on November 10, a full two days earlier than the PS5. Microsoft is also selling a cheaper Series S for $299.

Sony has a “digital edition” of the PS5, which does away with the console’s disc drive, and shaves $100 off the price tag, bringing it to $399.