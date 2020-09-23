Trump says protesters are throwing tuna. Bumble Bee urges consumers to ‘Eat em. Don’t throw em’

Money

Bumble Bee Seafoods unexpectedly found itself name-checked by President Donald Trump Tuesday evening, when Trump claimed protesters were throwing cans of tuna at police.

“They go out and buy tuna fish and soup, you know that, right?…They go out and buy Goya because they throw it, they throw it. It’s the perfect weight — tuna fish, they can really rip it, right? And that hits you … Bumble Bee brand tuna,” Trump said at his campaign rally outside of Pittsburgh.

Bumble Bee responded with some advice about how customers should be using its products.

“Eat em. Don’t throw em,” Bumble Bee tweeted in response.

But instances of protestors throwing cans of tuna at police have not widely been reported.

Despite Trump’s common refrain during stump speeches that Democratic-led cities are rife with riots and lawlessness, the majority of racial justice demonstrations across the country have been peaceful, according to the US Crisis Project.

In his Tuesday rally speech, the president later went on to call the protestors “professionals” and “anarchists” whose demonstrations are “paid for by outside stupid rich people.” In June, the Portland, Oregon Police Department tweeted that a can of garbanzo beans was among the objects thrown at officers during the nationwide wave of protests following the death of of George Floyd.

Neither Bumble Bee nor Goya Foods immediately responded to CNN’s requests for additional comment.

Goya has become something of a political football after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, appeared in the White House Rose Garden in July and praised Trump. That angered many people, and the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media the next day. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, later posed with a can of Goya beans and posted the image to social media.