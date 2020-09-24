Amazon launches armload of new Echoes and more devices

Money

At a virtual, media-only event on Thursday, Amazon announced its latest lineup of Echo devices, along with the latest from other Amazon-owned brands Ring and Eero.

First up, Amazon announced the next generation of Echo devices, with new spherical designs. The Alexa voice assistant-enabled devices are the centerpiece of the company’s device lineup, with Amazon claiming that 140,000 products now work with Alexa.

The main Amazon Echo will be priced at $99.99 and comes in three colors. It features a faster processor, lower power consumption, and an LED display.

The new, smaller Echo Dot, also spherical, costs $49.99, and it comes with an optional LED clock for $59.99.

The latest Kids edition of the Echo Dot ($59.99) comes with cute animal face designs, with options including a panda and a tiger. In one new kid-friendly feature, a child can read out loud to Alexa, and when they make an error, Alexa can chime in to help correct the mistake. Amazon is also adding voice profiles for kids, so the voice assistant recognizes when the child is speaking and changes to kids mode.

With competitors, regulators and consumers taking privacy more seriously, Amazon announced several new privacy-guarding features for Alexa, including one where you can say, “Alexa, delete everything I ever said” to wipe your entire history with the assistant.

The new Echo Show 10 ($250) has a 10-inch display, with a 13-megapixel camera. It consists of a monitor attached to a rounded base, with a virtually silent motor that lets the device swivel to follow you around a room (though the company said it is not using facial-recognition software to do this). You can also say “Alexa, turn off motion” to stop the device from moving. It works with Skype, Zoom and other communication apps, and includes a group calling feature.

