Microsoft 365 suffers outage across the US

Microsoft 365 was down across the United States Monday evening, affecting users’ access to multiple services including Outlook.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” the company said in a tweet at 5:44 pm ET.

The company indicated the affected services include Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Event.

“Existing customer sessions are not impacted and any user who is logged in to an existing session would be able to continue their sessions,” the company’s status page said.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, users reported issues with logging in, server connection and Outlook. The downtime began around 5 pm ET for Office 365, according to the site, and is heavily affecting users in the California and Washington areas.

Microsoft attributed the outage to a recent change to the platform initially, but later indicated it was “not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We’re working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause.”

The company says it’s now “rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience” as it continues to investigate the outage.