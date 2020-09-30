Japan’s Tokyo Stock Exchange halts trading because of a technical glitch

Money

Japan’s Tokyo Stock Exchange halted all trading Thursday because of a technical glitch.

The exchange said in a statement that the problem concerned the distribution of market information, though it did not elaborate. The issue also appeared to affect smaller Japanese stock exchanges in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo.

It’s not clear when the exchange will be operational again.

The problems shut down one of the only major exchanges operating in Asia on Thursday. Other countries are celebrating public holidays, including mainland China, Hong Kong and South Korea. Markets in mainland China will remain closed for several days for the Golden Week holiday.

Markets elsewhere were higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.5%. US stock futures advanced: The Dow ticked up 170 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were each up 0.5%.

September wasn’t rosy for the market. Wall Street’s major indexes all recorded losses, breaking a five-month winning streak and marking the first down-month since March.

For the quarter overall, things were a bit better: All three indexes ended higher, making it the second straight quarter that stocks rose following the abysmal first three months of the year.

— Yoko Wakatsuki, Jazmin Goodwin and Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.