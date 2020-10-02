Dow futures fall more than 400 points after Trump says he tested positive for coronavirus

Money

US stock futures plunged Friday after President Donald Trump said that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Dow futures were last down 450 points, or 1.6%. S&P 500 futures were down 1.6% and Nasdaq futures were down 1.9%.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. ET Friday. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Earlier, US stock futures trended lower as the fate of a massive US stimulus plan remained uncertain, and as news broke that top Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Trump said that he and his wife would be tested and would start a “quarantine process.” Losses quickly accelerated after Trump said those tests were positive.

Stocks in Asia Pacific also slid on the news. Japan’s Nikkei 225 quickly erased earlier gains and dropped 0.7%. (Markets in Japan didn’t trade Thursday because of an outage.) Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was last down 1.5%.

Other markets in the region, including those in Hong Kong, mainland China and South Korea, are closed for public holidays.

Oil futures also tumbled. US crude futures fell 3.6% to $37.31 per barrel, while Brent, the world oil benchmark, lost 3.3% to hit $39.59 per barrel. Both settled lower on Thursday.

The Japanese yen, a traditional safe haven currency, surged against the greenback. It was last trading at about 105 yen per US dollar, up 0.5%.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— Anneken Tappe and Jazmin Goodwin contributed to this report.