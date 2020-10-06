Dow swings 600 points after Trump rejects stimulus plan

Money

Stocks took a dive Tuesday afternoon after President Donald Trump said he ordered an end to stimulus negotiations until after the November election.

The Dow swung more than 600 points following the announcement and was down 1.4%, or 380 points, with only minutes left in the trading day. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.7%.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

The President added: “Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment…also coming back in record numbers.”

The unemployment rate stood at 7.9% in September, down sharply from the crisis peak — but still the highest-ever jobless rate going into a presidential election. But the country still remains down 10.7 million jobs from February.

His decision deals a major blow to those hoping for more stimulus deal to help the country get through this crisis. For jobless Americans, it means they will have to make ends meet with less money than at the start of the crisis, when the government provided a $600 weekly supplement to boost benefits. These benefits ran out at the end of July.

Trump signed an executive order in August, bolstering benefits by a weekly $300 by diverting money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA said that some states have already exhausted their allocated amounts. States could opt to add an additional $100 a week, bringing it to $400.

It has been a wild few weeks for investors between the President’s Covid diagnosis, his hospitalization over the weekend, uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, as well as the possibility of a contested election.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly contributed to this article.