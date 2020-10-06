Kraft’s new #SendNoods campaign lets you send free mac and cheese to loved ones

Money

Hey, it’s been a rough year. Why not spread some love by sending noods to your friends and family?

That’s noods, as in noodles. Kraft’s new #SendNoods promotion lets mac and cheese lovers send a free box (or a coupon to redeem for one) to loved ones.

“In these strange times, people are in need of extra comfort. That’s why it’s always a nice gesture to send noods so they know you’re thinking of them,” comedian and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Vanessa Bayer says in a video promoting the new campaign. “Noods, I mean. Not nudes.”

Starting Tuesday at 12 pm ET, the first 7,000 people to enter will be able to send noods via enjoynoods.com or by tweeting at @kraftmacncheese with the two hashtags #SendNoods and #Giveaway.

The campaign from the usually kid-centered brand includes a pixelated image of a bowl of Kraft mac — as if it were nudes, not noods. And it notes October 6 is apparently National Noodle Day.

This is Kraft’s latest attempt to get creative during the pandemic. In August, the company announced it was temporarily relabeling its Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Dinner boxes as “breakfast” food. And in September, it released a limited edition pumpkin spice mac and cheese in the US and Canada.