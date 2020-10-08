More than 50 million people watched the vice presidential debate

Money

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris was a much bigger audience draw than the VP debate in 2016, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings.

More than 50 million people watched Wednesday’s VP debate across the seven biggest channels on television. About 35 million people watched the 2016 debate between Pence and Tim Kaine on the same seven channels.

The total TV audience for the Pence-Harris debate will increase when Nielsen releases finalized data later in the day on Thursday.

But the substantial increase from 2016 immediately stood out when the initial Nielsen numbers were shared with the networks.

Vice presidential debates are sometimes an afterthought, but not this time around. The ratings reflect ample interest in the 2020 election; Harris’ status as a trailblazer; and a monumental news cycle.

Last week’s presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Trump netted more than 73 million viewers. That figure is based on viewership across 16 channels, however, so it is not comparable to the preliminary VP debate data.

There have been very highly-rated VP debates in the past. A ratings record was set when Sarah Palin and Joe Biden faced off in 2008 and about 70 million people tuned in.

Wednesday’s Pence-Harris debate is not on track to surpass the 2008 total.

Nielsen’s preliminary data does not include people who watched on TV out of the home; who streamed the debate on phones and other devices; or who listened on the radio.