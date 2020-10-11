‘SNL’ mocks the VP debate between Kamala Harris, Mike Pence and the fly

Money

Last week “Saturday Night Live” took on the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

This week it was Mike Pence and Kamala Harris’ turn.

The NBC variety show kicked off Saturday night’s episode by mocking the debate between Vice President Pence, who was played by Beck Bennett, and Harris, who was played by Maya Rudolph.

“Good evening, I’m Susan Page, and I missed book club for this,” Kate McKinnon, playing the moderator, said. “Tonight you’ll notice that between the candidates we’ve installed buffet style sneeze guards on account that one of you works for patient zero.”

McKinnon’s Page then asked her first question to Bennett’s Pence.

“The topic is coronavirus,” she said.

“Damn it,” Bennett’s Pence responded.

Rudolph’s Harris and Bennett’s Pence bantered back and forth before getting to the subject of the health of President Trump.

“As you heard from his primary physician, Dr. Handsome Liar, Trump is in peak physical condition,” Bennett’s Pence said.

He then accused Rudolph’s Harris of not taking a potential coronavirus vaccine.

“Look, if Dr. Fauci says a vaccine is good, I will be the first in line like it’s an Anne Taylor sample sale,” she said. “But if Trump says it’s safe, I will throw that vaccine in the trash like last week’s shrimp pad thai.”

But the “SNL” VP debate was more than just Harris and Pence. It also included Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden watching at home.

“I need to do something, I need to teleport to that debate and save the soul of this nation,” he said.

Carrey’s Biden then got into a teleportation machine, which accidentally turned him into the fly that landed on Pence’s head at the debate.

It also quickly transformed him into Jeff Goldblum, who starred in the 1986 film “The Fly.”

“God created dinosaurs. Dinosaurs became Republican. Republicans created Trump,” Carrey as Biden said, doing an impersonation of Golblum. “Life finds a way.”

After more flies ended up on Pence’s head, McKinnon’s Page said “I think we need to shut this debate down for the good of humanity.”

Rudolph’s Harris then used a fly swatter to hit the fly on Pence’s head, and the show started with its signature catch phrase, “Live … from New York! It’s Saturday night!”