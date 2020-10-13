Beauty brands get political with special edition lipsticks, face masks and more

Money

With less than a month until Election Day, beauty brands have been stepping up to help get out the vote.

Many beauty labels are encouraging their customers to vote with limited-edition products and merchandise. Other big-name beauty brands are giving their employees time off to vote or volunteer as poll workers on November 3.

Here are the beauty brands helping to get out the vote in November:

The Lip Bar

Former First Lady Michelle Obama teamed up with The Lip Bar for a limited-edition red lipstick. There were only 500 units of the exclusive matte liquid shade called “Bawse Voter” (which have all sold out). Forty percent of the proceeds are donated to When We All Vote, the nonpartisan organization that promotes voter turnout.

Lip bar founder Melissa Butler appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” TV series as a contestant for the beauty brand, which sells vegan and cruelty-free makeup. “Our goal is to make your makeup routine as easy as possible so you can spend time on the things that matter most to you — and right now, for many of us, that’s politics,” she said.

BIDEN Beauty

David Yi, founder of men’s grooming site Very Good Light, and his team are behind the latest beauty venture that wants you to “beat your face” and “beat Trump.” The limited-time fashion and beauty brand, Biden Beauty, is building hype around voting blue and voting for Biden. Among its Biden-themed products are tote bags, pins, stickers, hoodies and a blue makeup sponge. The brand is not affiliated with the Biden campaign or the Democratic National Committee, but says it will donate 100% of the proceeds to the Biden Victory Fund.

Starface

“More and more younger people are looking to the brands they spend money with to be active in issues and causes that are important to them,” said Starface co-founder Brian Bordainick. The vegan skincare brand teamed up with Alliance for Youth Action to release a set of limited-edition “Vote” acne patches. The brand will donate $10,000 to the organization, which promotes voter education and registration among young people.

e.l.f.

Drugstore beauty brand e.l.f. joins other major companies such as Gap and Nike with its pledge to participate in the “Time to Vote” movement. The initiative encourages companies to offer employees paid time off to vote on Election Day or to at least “make it a day without meetings.”

Milk Makeup

The paraben and cruelty-free beauty brand has been urging its social media followers to vote since July. Its efforts started with #RegisterAFriendDay. Milk Makeup is working with I am a voter, a nonpartisan movement for voting and civic engagement to help its customers come up with a polling plan and register to vote.

UOMA Beauty

Founder and CEO of UOMA Beauty, Sharon Cuter launched the #PullUpOrShutUp campaign in June to urge beauty companies to publicly share the number of Black employees they have at their organization and working in leadership roles. Now, the brand is ushering in a new campaign, #RiseUpSpeakUp, selling limited-edition face masks to encourage people to make their voice heard and vote. The masks are in collaboration with designer Adolfo Sanchez.

Glossier

Glossier has created it’s own set of “I’m Voting” stickers that comes packed in all its U.S. orders through Election Day. Customers who purchase from the brand can also expect to receive voter registration links and resources every time they check the status of their order shipment. The beauty brand has also made the “Time to Vote” pledge.