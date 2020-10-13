Regina King, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Elmhurst Hospital workers are among Glamour’s Women of the Year

Money

Glamour has chosen its 2020 women of the year, honoring individuals making positive impacts amid the year’s pandemic and the unrest over racism.

This year, Condé Nast-owned magazine honorees include Oscar-winning actress Regina King, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund President and Director-Counsel Sherrilyn Ifill.

Glamour also honored four essential workers from New York’s Elmhurst Hospital, an epicenter of America’s fight against the coronavirus: Veronica Henry, the regional senior associate director of the hospital’s pathology department; Navdeep Kaur, critical care nurse; Meida Sanchez, who has been cleaning rooms at the hospital on and off for more than a decade; Jasmin Moshirpur, chief medical officer and dean of the hospital.

Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta is the 2020 lifetime achievement honoree.

“For three decades, Glamour has recognized the most influential and accomplished women on the planet. Our Women of the Year awards celebrate trailblazers and power brokers and Nobel Peace Prize winners,” Glamour Editor-In-Chief Samantha Barry said in a statement. “The 2020 class of honorees is no exception: frontline hospital workers, a civil rights lawyer, a headstrong politician, a labor rights icon and a superstar actress bringing untold stories to the screen.”

Glamour also chose to honor a sixth group: Everyone.

“To live through this moment is to demonstrate Herculean resolve, resilience, and power. We all deserve an award for getting through it, tears, breakdowns, and all. And so this year belongs to each and every one of you—our women of the year,” Barry said in a statement.

Glamour no longer publishes print editions. The January 2019 issue was the last. But as a digital-only publication, it still releases digital covers.

“Every Single One Of You” will be captured as an illustrated collage of images, including recognizable faces like Breonna Taylor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Naomi Osaka. But it also shows a college graduate, a firefighter, a grocery store worker and a mail carrier.

Whereas Glamour typically hosts a summit and an awards night for Women of the Year, this year’s event will be held virtually. A special, featuring pre-filmed segments, will air on YouTube and Twitter on October 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The event will include appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend, Gabrielle Union, Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker, Maxine Waters, Charlize Theron and more.