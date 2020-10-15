Stocks slip on concerns about no stimulus deal and more Covid restrictions to come

Money

US stocks ended in the red on Thursday even as they managed to recover some of their sharp losses at the start of the day. Investors have plenty to worry about: There is still no US stimulus deal on the horizon and Europe is returning to restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The Dow finished 0.1%, or 19 points, lower. The S&P 500 — the broadest measure of the US stock market — finished down 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5%.

Wall Street had opened sharply lower before bouncing off the lows.

Still, it was the third straight day of losses for the three indexes.

European stocks fared even worse, ending the session deep in the red. The FTSE in London closed 1.7% lower and Germany’s DAX finished down 2.5%. Various European cities rolled out renewed restrictions to limit the spread of the pandemic after the continent saw rapidly increasing infection numbers.

Back in the United States, investors are still keeping fingers crossed for another stimulus deal before the presidential election in a mere 19 days.

But it doesn’t look good. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday although Democrats and Republicans “continue to make progress on certain issues,” the two sides “still remain far apart” on others.

On top of that, investors got a mixed bag of economic data Thursday morning.

First-time jobless claims rose and more people moved onto benefit programs designed to bridge the gap after regular aid rolls off.

Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve Bank’s manufacturing index came in far lower than expected, while the Philadelphia Fed’s business index beat expectations.