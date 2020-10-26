McDonald’s social media person cries for help: I am more than just the McRib

Money

The McDonald’s social media manager ignited a conversation on Twitter Friday, gathering people who run brand social accounts to vent and talk about mental health.

Many companies have tried injecting more personality into their Twitter feeds to humanize their brands. Companies often interact with each other on Twitter. Many of them are competitive: Dunkin’ and Wendy’s got into a Twitter spat in mid-October.

But the McDonald’s Twitter conversation was actually heartwarming. Here’s how it all went down.

First, McDonald’s tweeted: it’s always “when is the McRib coming back” and never “how are you doing person who runs the McDonald’s account.”

Then the responses started pouring in.

Adobe

Starting a social media manager support group lmk if you want to join

Grubhub

Our DMs are full of “you sent me utensils for 4 but I ordered for one” but never “how was your day Grubhub?” and you know what, it hurts.

HBO

I’ve never felt more seen. Like, I don’t know when House of the Dragon is premiering.

Unrelated: When is the McRib coming back?

IBM

We feel you… it’s always “when will IBM make computers again” never “how’s it going social media person”

OREO

We hear you… everyone just wants to know when the Cakester is coming back

Pantene Pro-V

Not us crying at the accuracy. It’s always “why’d you get rid of that shampoo pump” not “doing anything fun this weekend?”

P.S. We’re ready for Ronald to drop his haircare routine

Pizza Hut

Facts. “Bring back Priazzo, Bigfoot, Cheesy Bites…” Wellness check on all social account managers.

RE/MAX

If you ever want to come and chill at my house to vent about it, let me know.

Target

How are you doing person who runs the McDonald’s account?

-Xoxo, person who runs the Target account.

Uber Eats

I feel seen. Honestly, I wish I had a promo code to offer you all, but I don’t.

Brand Twitter is here for you.

Walgreens

We feel you, buddy.

Your friend,

The Person Who Runs the Walgreens Account

Walmart

Same, but about being open 24 hours.

Xbox

If you ever feel Ba-Da-Ba-Ba-Bummed, we’re always here if you need to talk, about anything…anything.

Zoom

OMG yes! Like please don’t @ me if you’re on mute.

Also can we be friends person who runs the McDonald’s account, we’d make the perfect combo meal.