The Dow is on track to wrap up its worst week since March

Money

It has been a messy week for the stock market. With only four days to go until Election Day, rising Covid-19 infections and uncertainty about further government stimulus to help the economy, there’s plenty for investors to worry about.

The Dow is on track for its worst week since March, when the market tumbled under the first wave of coroanvirus infections and lockdowns. We’re not back in lockdown mode yet, but in Europe, countries have tightened restrictions again to combat a second wave.

The Dow opened down 0.4%, or 109 points, on Friday.

The S&P 500, which is the broadest measure of Wall Street, is looking a bit better — but not by much. The index kicked the day off 0.5% lower, and it’s on track for its worst week since at least June. But if losses accelerate it could be its worst since March as well.

The Nasdaq Composite opened 0.8% lower, putting it on pace for its worst week since September.

Big tech is looking less enticing Friday as well. Apple and Amazon, which reported earnings late Thursday, saw their shares tumble at the market open.