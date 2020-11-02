Burger King wants you to order from McDonald’s

Money

Fast food chain Burger King has taken a rather unusual step: calling on customers to order from archrival McDonald’s, as well as a number of other competing restaurants.

The company’s UK arm tweeted a statement Monday asking consumers to support their local fast food outlets during the coronavirus pandemic, whether they are Burger King or not.

“We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment,” read the tweet, which names KFC, Subway and Domino’s Pizza, as well as other chains.

“So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru.”

Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John and Leon also get a mention, as do independent food outlets.

“Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing,” reads the message.

The UK hospitality industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and new restrictions set to come into force in England on Thursday are likely to make things worse, with all restaurants closed except for takeout or delivery.

While Burger King UK is appealing to a sense of solidarity with the wider food industry, the company’s North America operation has taken a more confrontational approach to promotion.

The burger chain offered a free Whopper to customers who drive by one of the “the scariest places on earth” — five shuttered restaurants once operated by rivals McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Sonic or Jack in the Box.

As part of a Halloween-themed promotion, customers within 300 feet of one of the listed abandoned locations could confirm their location on the Burger King app to receive a coupon for a free Whopper.