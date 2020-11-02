Johnny Depp loses libel case against Britain’s Sun newspaper

Money

Johnny Depp has lost his highly publicized libel case against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun newspaper, whose claim that he was an abusive husband sparked a courtroom showdown between the Hollywood star and his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

Depp sued News Group Newspapers (NGN) and Dan Wootton — The Sun’s executive editor — over an article that claimed the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” star was violent toward Heard while they were together.

But the UK’s High Court ruled in the publisher’s favor on Monday, Britain’s PA news agency reported.

Depp had admitted long-term problems with drugs and alcohol during the trial but said the tabloid’s claims were “completely untrue.”

The legal showdown, a rare blockbuster trial to take place in Britain’s courts, prompted days of tense testimony in July from Depp, Heard and several of their acquaintances, with Heard telling the court that Depp threatened to kill her “many times.”