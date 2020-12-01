Are you worried about expiring jobless benefits? Share your story.

Money

The expanded unemployment benefits that were created by the CARES Act in the spring are slated to expire at the end of this month unless Congress acts. That means millions of Americans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic could struggle to make ends meet.

This may include gig workers and the self-employed, who don’t qualify for regular jobless aid but currently benefit from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Workers who have exhausted their regular state benefits and now receive aid via the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program are facing the same cliff.

