Mcdonald’s is giving away 10,000 free sandwiches for fans who shave their faces

Money

Shave the date: the McDonald’s McRib is back this week and you can get a free one — if you shave your face.

The fast-food chain is partnering with No-Shave November to give out 10,000 McRib sandwiches to customers in an effort to bring awareness to the non-profit which raises money for cancer research.

To enter, fans must post a photo on social media with their clean-shaven face because “beards + McRib sauce don’t mix.”

McDonald’s announced the annual rollout of the McRib last month but said they will make the beloved sandwich available at all of its 14,400 US restaurants for the first time in nearly a decade.

“Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don’t mix—believe me, I’ve tried,” Vice President of US Communications David Tovar said in a news release. “With the nationwide return of the McRib, we’re helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we’re excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair.”

Fans can enter by posting their photo on their public Twitter or Instagram profile using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds. The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery with Uber Eats, while supplies last, the company said.

Contrary to how the announcement sounds at first glance, the sweepstakes is not limited to people with facial hair. The company said anyone can participate and that snapping a photo of your “baby-smooth” face after a shave or “even a facial mask” will do.