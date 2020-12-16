Texas plans to sue Google for alleged anticompetitive behavior

Money

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that he will soon file a multistate antitrust lawsuit against Google and its advertising business, alleging that the company has stifled competition and enjoys “monopolistic power.”

In a tweet, Paxton said the lawsuit will be filed on Wednesday.

“This goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition and harm you, the consumer,” Paxton said in a video accompanying the tweet.

The text of the complaint was not immediately available. But a court record shows that nine other states are participating in the suit, including Kentucky, South Dakota, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Utah.

The lawsuit marks the second antitrust suit by government officials to hit Google in the US this year. The Justice Department took the search giant to court over similar allegations in October. Eleven states joined the suit at the time.

It also follows a lawsuit by more than 40 attorneys general against Facebook alleging it has abused a monopoly in social media.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company previously called the DOJ’s lawsuit “deeply flawed,” and said it “relies on dubious antitrust arguments.”

“People use Google because they choose to, not because they’re forced to, or because they can’t find alternatives,” Google SVP Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker wrote in a blog post at the time.