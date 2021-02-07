Bruce Springsteen and Jeep call for unity in 2-minute long Super Bowl commercial

Money

Bruce Springsteen issued a call for common ground, unity and political centrism in a 2-minute long ad for Jeep set to run during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The ad, featuring wide-shot vistas of the American countryside, open roads and slow-motion shots of “The Boss,” centers on a tiny chapel in Lebanon, Kansas, that purportedly sits in the geographical center of the continental United States.

“All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle,” the “Thunder Road” singer says in a voiceover. “It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear.

“Now fear has never been the best of who we are, and as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few, it belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle,” he says.

Ambient music plays throughout the commercial, interspersed by Springsteen’s speech. Over the course of the ad, the camera shows Springsteen doing various nondescript activities: writing in a notebook, driving, drinking a hot liquid, rubbing dirt in his hands, opening a door, lighting a candle and putting on a hat.

“We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground, so we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope on the road up ahead,” Springsteen says.

The ad then ends with a dedication: “To the ReUnited States of America.”

Springsteen is a Democratic Party donor and was a sharp critic of former President Donald Trump. He voted for President Joe Biden and performed “Land of Hope and Dreams” at his inauguration last month.