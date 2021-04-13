Siri may have just revealed when Apple is holding its next product launch

Money

Siri may have just let slip when Apple is planning its next big product launch.

When asked on Tuesday about when it’s holding another press event, the voice assistant responds, “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. You can get all of the details at Apple.com.”

However, Apple’s website has yet to be updated with any information about an upcoming event. The company typically sends out press invitations a week ahead of its press engagements, so it’s possible Siri was programmed with the update before the date was announced. Siri’s message was first reported by Apple blog MacRumors.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple is expected to introduce a refresh to its iPad lineup: an updated iPad Pro with a super-bright LED display and a redesigned iPad mini with smaller bezels and a larger display, according to Bloomberg. The company is also reportedly readying its next-generation AirPods (AirPods 3), featuring a design more in line with its higher-end AirPods Pro, along with spatial audio support and touch controls.

Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are also due for a refresh, but it’s unclear if they’ll get one as early as next week. Apple recently discontinued its iMac Pro line, once the most-powerful computer the company offered, and its original HomePod to focus more on the HomePod mini.

The company is also rumored to be working on smart glasses and an augmented reality/virtual reality headset, but it’s unlikely we’ll learn anything about any of those products this month.

In recent years, Apple has held spring launches for its Apple TV+ service and iPhone SE line.

The April 20 event, if it happens, will almost certainly be held virtually.