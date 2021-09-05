Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
Labor Day 2021: What’s open, what’s closed

<i>Scott Dalton/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>A shopper wearing a protective mask enters a Target Corp. store in Houston
By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

The Labor Day holiday bookmarks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, but above all, it celebrates working Americans and the US labor movement.

If you have the day off, you might be curious about what’s open and what’s closed since many businesses shut down to observe the holiday.

Here are some of the major businesses and institutions that will be open, and those that will be closed, on Monday, September 6.

Open normal hours:

  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Kroger
  • Trader Joe’s
  • CVS
  • Walgreens
  • ShopRite
  • AMC Theatres 

Closed:

  • Costco
  • DMV
  • Public libraries (In New York, the public libraries are closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.)
  • Banks
  • Post offices
  • FedEx
  • UPS

