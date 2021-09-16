Piers Morgan is rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s media empire

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

After months of speculation, Piers Morgan has made his next move: teaming up with media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

The controversial British TV personality announced Thursday that he’s inked a deal with Murdoch’s News Corp and Fox News. He’ll launch a new TV show in early 2022, and will join The Sun and New York Post newspapers as a columnist.

The TV program will air in the United Kingdom on talkTV, a new channel announced on Thursday, as well as on Fox Nation in the United States and on Sky News Australia. Morgan will also write a new book with publisher and News Corp subsidiary HarperCollins and present a series of true crime documentaries.

“Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years,” Morgan tweeted. “The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun…”

Morgan left ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” in March after he took aim at Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan questioned whether she was being truthful about having suicidal thoughts in a blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.

His comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints from viewers, but UK media regulator Ofcom said recently that he had not broken British broadcasting rules.

