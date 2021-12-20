Papa Johns’ new crust is inspired by a city known for its pizza

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Papa Johns is tossing up a New York-inspired pizza nationwide.

Beginning December 27, the chain is rolling out its take on a New York-style pizza that features “eight oversized, foldable slices with just the right balance of crust and toppings.” The city’s pizzas are known to be bigger than average with a less dough-y crust compared to their counterparts.

The 16-inch pizza’s thin crust is key to its foldability, Papa Johns said.

“The crust made with our signature, six-ingredient dough and delicious toppings is what truly sets our NY Style pizza apart and offers pizza-lovers a new way to experience this East Coast staple, no matter where they live or how they choose to enjoy it,” Scott Rodriguez, the company’s senior vice president of menu strategy and product innovation, said in a press release.

The New York-style pizza costs $13 for a one-topping version, and will be available until March 13, 2022.

Beyond adding new menu items, the company has been busy changing up its look. Last month Papa Johns ditched its apostrophe and revealed a new logo as part of broader changes to shift away from any references to its controversial founder and former CEO John Schnatter.

And customers who visit Papa Johns’ locations will also soon see an updated color palette inspired by the brand’s ingredients, such as green for basil, red for tomato and white for dough. Updated locations will feature changes to the kitchen as well as an open floor plan and tweaks designed to make it easier to take orders out, including self-service check out at pick-up counters.

Pizza has been a hit during the pandemic, and Papa Johns has benefited: the chain’s stock is up more than 50% for the year.

