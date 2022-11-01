The number of job openings rose unexpectedly in September

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

The number of available jobs in the United States increased in September, surprising economists who had expected the total to fall amid the Federal Reserve’s aggressive action to cool the economy.

Job openings totaled 10.7 million, up from a revised 10.3 million in August, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Tuesday.

Economists had projected job openings would drop to 10 million in September, according to estimates on Refinitiv.

