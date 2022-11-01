Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 8:05 AM

The number of job openings rose unexpectedly in September

<i>David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>The number of job openings rose unexpectedly in September. A pedestrian walks in the financial district of San Francisco
Bloomberg via Getty Images
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images
The number of job openings rose unexpectedly in September. A pedestrian walks in the financial district of San Francisco

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

The number of available jobs in the United States increased in September, surprising economists who had expected the total to fall amid the Federal Reserve’s aggressive action to cool the economy.

Job openings totaled 10.7 million, up from a revised 10.3 million in August, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Tuesday.

Economists had projected job openings would drop to 10 million in September, according to estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content