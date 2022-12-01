Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
The Fed’s favorite inflation measure cooled in October

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

A key measure of consumer prices slowed somewhat in October, another hopeful sign that inflation pressures could be moderating.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose 6% in October compared to a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That’s down from the upwardly revised 6.3% annual increase reported for September.

PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge since it gives a more complete picture of consumer prices.

This story is developing and will be updated.

