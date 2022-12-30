Stocks are having their worst year since 2008. Bonds are even worse

By Nicole Goodkind and David Goldman, CNN

Wall Street is bidding goodbye — and good riddance — to 2022. It has been a year most investors would rather forget.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a snarled supply chain and another year of Covid turned markets on their head this year. Inflation surged around the globe and central banks hiked rates at a historic pace to keep price hikes from spiraling out of control. China, the world’s second-largest economy, periodically shut down entire cities to contain the pandemic. Energy supplies were cut off, but recession fears send demand falling in the second half of the year anyway. Intense storms and climate change upended markets, too.

That left few safe places for investors to park their money this year.

The Dow fell 152 points, or 0.5% Friday, the last trading day of the year. Over the course of the year, the Dow has fallen over 9%, its worst year since 2008.

The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower Friday, leaving it down 19.9% for the year.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1% Friday, close to its lowest level since July 2020. The tech-heavy index has been battered this year, falling 34%.

Stocks had a miserable year, but bonds fared even worse. Inflation, massive rate hikes and a super-strong dollar left bonds unattractive to investors.

The return on the S&P US Treasury Bond Index was -10.7% in 2022. The 30-year US Treasury bond, at its low, sunk to its worst return, -35%, in a century. Corporate bonds had a miserable 2022, too: The return on bonds issued by S&P 500 companies was -14.2% this year. The Bloomberg Aggregate US Bond Index had its worst year since the index’s inception in 1977, according to FactSet.

As bond prices fell, yields (which move in the opposite direction from prices) surged. The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 4% in September for the first time in 12 years and hovered there until November.

That sent loan rates surging, including for credit cards, autos and mortgages. By the end of the year, mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time since 2007. That was enough to cool off the red-hot housing market.

Inflation, which briefly topped 9% in the United States — a 40-year high — hurt economic growth somewhat, even as consumers continued to spend. But it really hurt corporate profits. S&P 500 companies’ earnings are expected to grow just 5.1% this year, well below the average annual increase of 8.5% that Wall Street posted over the past 10 years, according to John Butters, senior earnings analyst at FactSet.

Energy, which boomed as oil and gas prices surged earlier this year, made up the entirety of Wall Street’s profit gains this year. Excluding energy, S&P 500 earnings would fall 1.8% this year, Butters predicted.

Middling-to-miserable profits sent stocks sharply lower throughout the year. Global equity markets lost $33 trillion in value from their peaks.

Energy technology solution company Generac Holdings is the worst performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, down about 74%. Coming in second is dating app company Match Group, down 70%. Elon Musk’s Tesla is also down about 70%, making the auto tech company the third worst performer this year. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, also makes an appearance in the bottom 10 stocks — down 65%.

That’s a huge shake-up: At the start of this year, Tesla was the fifth-most valuable company in the S&P 500 and Meta was sixth.

But there were some winners. The energy sector has so far returned more than 60% this year, significantly outperforming every other S&P 500 sector. No other sector has gained even 5% year-to-date.

Occidental Petroleum has been the biggest gainer of the year in the S&P 500, up 122% year-to-date. Constellation Energy is in second place, up 109% and Hess comes in third with a gain of 94%.

