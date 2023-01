By Alicia Wallace, CNN

The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, capping a year of extraordinary job growth.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from a revised 3.6% in November.

This story is developing and will be updated.

