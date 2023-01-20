Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters. See the list

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States.

The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.

In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.

Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022 that shuttered 12 locations.

“The debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open,” Cineworld said in this week’s filing.

When Cineworld announced its decision to file for bankruptcy last year, the company said it wanted to shed debt. It expects filing for bankruptcy will “strengthen its balance sheet and provide the financial strength and flexibility to accelerate, and capitalize on, Cineworld’s strategy in the cinema industry.”

Regal Cinemas is the United States’ second-largest theater chain after AMC Theaters, which has 950 locations according to its website.

These are the locations Regal plans to close:

Tikahtnu Stadium 16 in Anchorage, Alaska

Metro Point in Costa Mesa, California

Berkeley 7 in Berkeley, California

Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 and Imax in El Cajon, California

Escondido Stadium 16 and Imax in Escondido, California

Hemet Cinema 12 in Hemet, California

Sherman Oaks Galleria 16 in Los Angeles, California

Yorba Linda and Imax in Yorba Linda, California

Meadows Stadium 12 in Littleton, Colorado

SouthGlenn Stadium 14 in Centennial, Colorado

Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton, Florida

South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax in Miami, Florida

Keauhou Stadium 7 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Bolingbrook Stadium 12 in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 in Round Lake Beach, Illinois

Fenway Stadium 13 and RPX in Boston, Massachusetts

Bowie Stadium 14 in Bowie, Maryland

Rockville Center Stadium 13 in Rockville, Maryland

Brunswick 10 in Brunswick, Maine

Beaver Creek Stadium 12 in Apex, North Carolina

Omaha Stadium 16 in Omaha, Nebraska

Concord 10 in Concord, New Hampshire

Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 in Landing, New Jersey

Pohatcong Stadium 12 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

Santa Fe Stadium 14 in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Village Square Stadium 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, New York

Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 in Ithaca, New York

Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake, New York

Union Square Stadium 14 in New York, New York

Greece Ridge Stadium 12 in Rochester, New York

Transit Center Stadium 18 and Imax in Williamsville, New York

Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Akron, Ohio

Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Pennsylvania

Greenbrier Stadium 13 in Chesapeake, Virginia

Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax in Charlottesville, Virginia

Meridian 16 in Seattle, Washington

Gallery Place Stadium 14 in Washington, DC

