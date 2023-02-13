Skip to Content
Published 4:29 AM

Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into a tank of chocolate

<i>WGAL</i><br/>Mars Wrigley is fined after two workers fell into a tank of chocolate at its Pennsylvania factory last June. This image shows first responders at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown in June after the incident.
Arif, Merieme
WGAL
By Anna Cooban, CNN

US regulators have fined Mars Wrigley, the maker of Snickers and Skittles, after two workers fell into a tank of chocolate at its Pennsylvania factory last June.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the confectionery and chewing gum maker $14,500 for the incident, which it described as “serious” in a report.

“Employees of an outside employer, I.K. Stoltzfus Service Corp., cleaned tanks, including the Dove chocolate batching 20 micron tank, owned by the onsite/host employer, Mars Wrigley,” the report said.

Mars Wrigley failed to provide the contractors with adequate safety training, the document added.

According to Penn Live, a local news site, firefighters rescued the workers by drilling a hole in the bottom of the tank and pulling them out. The chocolate was about waist-high, it reported.

Mars Wrigley did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

