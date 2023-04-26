Wendy’s will start selling canned chili in grocery stores

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Wendy’s famous chili is typically sold hot at its restaurants. Soon, Wendy’s will sell its chili in canned form at grocery stores.

The fast food chain is partnering with Conagra to bring Wendy’s “beloved chili into homes across the country” in canned-form for $4.49 when it hits shelves this spring.

Similar to the chili served at Wendy’s, the canned version also delivers the “flavor you know and love from Wendy’s restaurants” and combines beef, peppers, beans and simmered in a tomato-based sauce. A can has 29 grams of protein, but a sodium amount wasn’t released.

Wendy’s has served chili since 1969 and is one of its most popular and recognizable foods served. According to the company’s history, the chili was born out of leftover hamburgers at its restaurants, prompting founder Dave Thomas to come up with a creative idea to a “sustainable solution.”

Conagra makes several well-known grocery items, including Slim Jims, Reddi-wip and Marie Callender frozen meals.

It’s not the first time a Wendy’s staple has been transformed into a grocery store item. In 2021, it partnered with Kellogg to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal” based off its fan-favorite ice cream treat. Pringles, which is owned by Kellogg, also created a potato crisp based off the flavors of a Wendy’s Spicy Chicken sandwich.

Restaurants commonly partner with consumer packaged good companies to extend the brand’s presence and attract new fans. For example, Cinnabon in 2020 launched its first-ever frozen breakfast line at major stores and grocers. TGI Fridays and Boston Market also sell versions of their foods in stores.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.