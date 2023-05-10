Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 6:33 AM

Annual inflation cooled off slightly in April

<i>Justin Sullivan/Getty Images</i><br/>Inflation eased further in April. Gas prices are displayed at a gas station on April 12
Getty Images
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Inflation eased further in April. Gas prices are displayed at a gas station on April 12

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Annual inflation continued its slow-but-steady deceleration in April, according to the latest Consumer Price Index released Wednesday.

The CPI climbed by 4.9% for the 12 months ended in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, representing a slightly slower pace of increase than the 5% in March. It was below economists’ expectations for the number to remain unchanged.

It’s the 10th consecutive month that the headline CPI rate has slowed.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content