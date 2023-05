Tesla to recall 1.1 million cars in China over potential safety risks, Chinese regulator says

By Laura He, CNN

Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million cars in China due to potential safety risks, the country’s top market regulator said on Friday.

Starting May 29, the US company will take back 1,104,622 vehicles that were produced between January 12, 2019, and April 24, 2023, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement, citing a plan filed by Tesla with the regulator.

The models to be recalled include imported Model S, Model X, Model 3 and China-made Model 3 and Model 6.

The vehicles have issues that may increase the probability of drivers “mistakenly stepping on the accelerator pedal” for an extended period, which could increase the risk of collision and pose a “safety hazard,” the statement said.

The company plans to make adjustments or add notification features to the recalled vehicles to reduce the risk, it added.

In March, Tesla recalled more than 2,600 imported Model S cars in China, according to the SAMR. The hood of those vehicles could pop open unexpectedly while driving, posing safety risks for the vehicle and other cars.

