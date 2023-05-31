Skip to Content
The number of available US jobs surged in April, complicating the Fed’s strategy

People walk by a hiring sign posted on the exterior of a Target store on April 7 in Novato
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
People walk by a hiring sign posted on the exterior of a Target store on April 7 in Novato
By
Published 8:03 AM

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — The number of available jobs in the United States unexpectedly rose in April, bucking economists’ predictions after a three-month stretch of declines.

Job openings climbed to 10.1 million in April from 9.745 million the month before, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists were expecting 9.375 million job openings, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

