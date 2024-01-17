Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

US retail sales rose at a faster pace in December

By
Published 6:35 AM

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Americans spent at a faster clip in December, closing out a year of surprising economic resilience largely driven by the US consumer.

Spending at US retailers rose 0.6% in December from the prior month, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That was a faster pace than the 0.3% gain in November and well above economists’ expectations. Retail sales are adjusted for seasonal swings, but not inflation.

Wednesday’s report suggests that American shoppers could continue to drive growth in 2024, though economists expect hiring and spending to run at a slower pace compared to last year.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content