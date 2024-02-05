Super Bowl ticket prices have dropped, but they still cost a fortune

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Ticket prices for this year’s Super Bowl have dropped since last week, but it still might require hitting a casino jackpot to afford it.

Less than a week away, the “get-in” price (the least expensive ticket to get into the stadium) for Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is now $6,944, which is 15% less expensive than last week’s price of about $8,200, according to TickPick.

Despite the drop, this year’s Super Bowl still remains the most expensive on record, with the average purchase price currently at $9,850 — 70% more than the average purchase price of last year’s big game.

The 2020 game, which was between the same two teams, was previously the most expensive Super Bowl on record, according to TickPick, which had an average purchase price of $6,370. This year’s average price is 54% more expensive.

TickPick said their priciest purchase has been for six tickets in Section 336 at $14,810 a ticket, costing a total of $88,860. A spokesperson told CNN that 49ers fans might outnumber Chiefs fans since 37% of purchases are coming from California, while only 7% are coming from Kansas and Missouri.

Compared to the ticket prices, getting to Las Vegas and finding a place to sleep might seem like a bargain.

According to Priceline data given to CNN, roundtrip flights between Kansas City and Las Vegas are averaging $666, a 350% price increase from the same time last year. San Francisco to Las Vegas roundtrip flights are slightly less, with the cost hovering around $383 (a 262% increase from last year on the same route).

Hotel prices for the weekend are 76% higher compared to last year, hovering around $400 per night (and that’s before those pesky resort fees). High rollers will pay even more for some of the luxe resorts on the Strip, with the Aria charging $1,800 per night and the Bellagio offering rooms for $1,600 per night. Rooms at the Four Seasons are going for at least $3,600 per night and as high as $25,000 for a suite with a view of the enclosed stadium.

Las Vegas itself has also helped attract fans to the big game. Priceline said there’s been a 130% surge in hotel searches in the past few weeks, which is mirroring the increase in airfare fares and hotel rates.

“This trend suggests that the growing number of people seeking accommodations is driving up prices due to heightened demand and also implies that visitors are willing to pay more for accommodation,” a Priceline spokesperson told CNN.

Super Bowl LVIII is set for Sunday with kickoff happening at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on CBS, Nickelodeon and its streaming service Paramount+.

