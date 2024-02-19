What’s open and closed on Presidents’ Day

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Most Americans associate Presidents’ Day with a day off work or an opportunity to snag good deals in stores. The holiday, which falls on the third Monday of February, is officially named “Washington’s Birthday” in honor of America’s first president, George Washington (his actual birthday is on February 22).

The holiday has evolved to also commemorate President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12.

This year, Presidents’ Day falls on Monday, February 19. Here’s what’s open and closed on the holiday in 2024.

Financial services

Since Presidents’ Day is a federal banking holiday, most brick-and-mortar branches of banks will be closed. However, TD Bank will be open on Monday.

Online banking and ATM services will be available.

NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange will not be trading on Monday.

Postal services

USPS will not be delivering mail on Presidents’ Day. However, UPS and FedEx will be operating (FedEx said its express and ground economy services will be running on modified service).

Government agencies

Since it’s a federal holiday, nonessential government offices at all levels will be closed. That includes institutions like departments of motor vehicles, city halls, courthouses and many libraries.

Retail

Most big box retailers and grocery stores will be open, such as Walmart, Target, Kroger and Costco. Make sure to check with local retailers and restaurants for their operating hours on Monday.

