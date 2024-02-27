US consumer confidence soured in February for the first time in three months

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Americans’ attitudes toward the economy soured in February after a three-month streak of improving moods, according to The Conference Board’s latest consumer survey released Tuesday.

The survey’s index fell in February to 106.7, down from a reading of 110.9 in January. Americans became less worried about rising food and gas prices, but more concerned about the job market, the survey showed.

“The drop in confidence was broad-based, affecting all income groups except households earning less than $15,000 and those earning more than $125,000,” Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board, said in a release. “Confidence deteriorated for consumers under the age of 35 and those 55 and over, whereas it improved slightly for those aged 35 to 54.”

