Mortgage rates rise after disappointing March inflation report

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Mortgage rates drifted higher this week, and could increase further, in a sign that America’s affordability crisis isn’t letting up.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.88% in the week ending April 11, up from 6.82% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac data released Thursday. A year ago, the average 30-year fixed-rate was 6.27%.

Rates have mostly held steady in the past several weeks, but they could rise even higher if inflation proves to be more stubborn than expected. The Federal Reserve doesn’t directly set mortgage rates, but its actions do influence them, and hotter-than-expected inflation readings could keep the central bank from reducing interest rates.

“Mortgage rates have been drifting higher for most of the year due to sustained inflation and the reevaluation of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release. “While newly released inflation data from March continues to show a trend of very little movement, the financial market’s reaction paints a far different economic picture.”

Mortgage rates track the benchmark yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which moves in anticipation of the Fed’s decisions. The yield topped 4.5% Wednesday, the highest level since November, after the latest Consumer Price Index showed persistent price pressures. That doesn’t bode well for lower mortgage rates, and economists don’t expect rates to fall below 6% this year, especially if the Fed does not end up cutting interest rates.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.