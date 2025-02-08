Sony’s PlayStation Network reports major global outage

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN), which connects gamers online on its systems, experienced a massive outage that lasted about 24 hours.

PlayStation Support posted an update on X that users “should be able to access online features without any problems now,” following reports of outages on Friday.

The service issues began on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, according to PlayStation’s status website. The outage had made it difficult for many users to access account management, gaming, video, the PlayStation Store and Direct services on the internet and their console devices, like the PlayStation 5.

The outage was among the longest the platform has experienced.

In April 2011, almost all of PlayStation Network’s subscribers lost access to its services for nearly a month following a data breach.

Sony and PlayStation did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment. PlayStation has not stated what caused the outage.

Some users had posted to TikTok and X that they were regaining access on Saturday afternoon, though some claimed the functioning service was only temporary. PSN has an estimated 116 million monthly users, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment estimates from September 30.

On Friday night, the services team for Marvel Rivals — a game released in December on platforms including PlayStation — posted to X that users “might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features.”

The post also said that they were “actively communicating with the PlayStation team.”

“We’re seeing players able to log-in and play again on PlayStation platforms, but not all game services may be back online,” Fortnite’s services team posted to X on Saturday afternoon.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This story has been updated with new content.