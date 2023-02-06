Microsoft Outlook email experiences outage

By Rob McLean, CNN

Microsoft Outlook experienced an outage late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The company said at 11:28p ET via its Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account that it was “investigating access and service issues for Outlook.”

It later tweeted at 12:24a ET that “a recent change is contributing to the cause of impact. We’re working on potential solutions to restore availability of the service.”

The outage appears to have started after 10:30p ET, according to Downdetector.

It’s unclear how widespread the outage is. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday morning.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.