An awful day for Washington

They came in droves.

Every 90 seconds or so another member of the House stepped up to the microphone to bless or condemn the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Hour after hour (after hour) it went on. Familiar faces. Not-so-familiar faces. Angry people. Somber people. A moment of silence for Trump voters. Citations of Scripture.

This was history, yes. Six hours of open debate split between the two parties in advance of a vote that would make Donald Trump only the third president ever impeached by the House.

But it was also a telling glimpse of where our politics is — and a glimpse into what it will look like for the near future.

As soon as one Republican would finish slamming the articles of impeachment as a product of a Democratic Party that has never been able to get over its loss in 2016, a Democrat insisting that Trump had knowingly sought to pressure a foreign power for his own benefit would begin.

It felt like watching two different movies at the same time. There was lots of talking, lots of accusations and no listening. And most of it just seemed like noise, noise, NOISE.

The only thing the two sides ever seemed to agree on was that this was a big day in Washington (and the world) — and that there would be long-lasting consequences from how each of them voted. Republicans repeatedly warned Democrats they could kiss their House majority goodbye in the 2020 election. Democrats told Republicans that history would judge them very poorly for their support of a corrupt President.