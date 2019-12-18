Wyoming students disciplined after coming to school in white robes and a hood

National-World

Two Wyoming high school students were disciplined Wednesday after coming to school in white robes that officials say were “designed to represent KKK apparel.”

The students came into Riverton High School Wednesday wearing white robes and one with a white hood, which they pulled up as they came in, according to Terry Snyder, the superintendent of Fremont County School District No. 25.

“It seems to be a very poor decision,” Snyder said. “They did not have an understanding of the impact that would create but they do now.”

Snyder said the students never spoke of any ideologies or made any offensive remarks, but their actions could not go unaddressed.

Riverton High School Principal John Griffith will talk with faculty Thursday to decide the next steps school officials will take to address what happened with the student body, but the students wearing the robes have received disciplinary actions, according to Snyder.

The district does not publicly discuss discipline to students, Snyder said.

“It is important we teach that respect and understanding and we have additional work to do obviously and we will do that work,” Snyder said.

Photos of the students in their robes circulated on social media.

Riverton High School posted a statement on the school’s Facebook page.

“We are aware of the photo circulating social media,” the school said. “We do not condone or support the student’s actions. We have taken disciplinary measures and have handled it. One student’s decision does not represent our school or district. We are an inclusive school that is proud of our diverse population and celebrate that fact regularly.”