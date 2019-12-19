High school principal arrested on felony charges

National-World

Dekalb County, GA (WGCL) — The principal of Towers High School in DeKalb County was arrested Wednesday night after a 3-month investigation into financial irregularities at the school.

Lakeisha Griffith is charged with theft by conversion and fourth-degree forgery. Both are felony charges. Jail records show she was booked into the DeKalb County Jail at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday. A jail staff member told CBS46 News Griffith was released at about midnight.

Griffith had been on paid leave since September when authorities first discovered the financial irregularities. Since then, two interim principals have taken over operations at Towers High School.

According the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, He tells me the 2004 case involving Lakeisha Griffith was handled under first-offender status. The “financial identity theft” charge/arrest was eventually expunged from her record.

The DeKalb County School District released this statement Thursday morning on the situation:

“After a report of financial discrepancies at Towers High School, DeKalb County School District Audits & Compliance Department initiated an inquiry and discovered financial irregularities. The DCSD Police Department conducted an investigation into the matter and as a result, an arrest warrant for the charges of Forgery in the Fourth Degree and Theft by Conversion has been issued.”

This isn’t the first brush with the law for Griffith. In 2004 while working as a police officer assistant with Atlanta Police, she was arrested after purchasing home improvement items from a Lowe’s location while using the debit card of an officer. She was later terminated.

